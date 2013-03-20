BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors appoints P M Keshava as CFO
June 1 VST Tillers Tractors Ltd: * Says appointment of P M Keshava as CFO * Says R Thiyagarajan has resigned from the post of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, March 20 UBS upgraded India's Hindustan Unilever Ltd to "buy" from "neutral" and raised its target price to 540 rupees from 500 rupees, citing expectations for a "strong" business outlook and the prospect of rising volumes for its products.
"HUL's brand ladder pricing, category depth, and geographical breadth provide its business with levers to reaccelerate once macro headwinds are behind," UBS said in a note dated Wednesday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
June 1 VST Tillers Tractors Ltd: * Says appointment of P M Keshava as CFO * Says R Thiyagarajan has resigned from the post of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, PAKISTAN, June 1 Pakistan stocks fell nearly 4 percent on Thursday, posting their biggest single-day drop since August 2015, hurt by unexpected foreign portfolio outflows, dealers said.