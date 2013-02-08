India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI, Feb 8 Shares In Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd slumped as mush as 7.2 percent on Friday after 21.9 million shares changed hands at an average price of around 284.03 rupees in more than a dozen block deals on both National Stock Exchange and BSE. On Thursday Indiabulls launched a share sale for institutional investors to raise up to 4.48 billion rupees ($84 million), according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.