MUMBAI, Feb 8 Shares In Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd slumped as mush as 7.2 percent on Friday after 21.9 million shares changed hands at an average price of around 284.03 rupees in more than a dozen block deals on both National Stock Exchange and BSE. On Thursday Indiabulls launched a share sale for institutional investors to raise up to 4.48 billion rupees ($84 million), according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)