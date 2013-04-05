MUMBAI, April 5 Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose as much as 4.5 percent on Friday, on hopes a weaker yen currency would improve margins by reducing the costs of importing auto parts from Japan after the Bank of Japan unleashed unprecedented monetary expansion.

The yen slid to a 3-1/2 year low against the dollar on Friday, after suffering its biggest one-day tumble since late 2008 on Thursday, on the back of the BOJ's radical campaign to attack deflation.

Maruti Suzuki shares were up 4.4 percent as of 0512 GMT (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)