A worker cleans a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car as he is being reflected on a car at the company's stock yard at Sanand in the western Indian state of Gujarat October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI Maruti Suzuki Ltd(MRTI.NS) ended up 7.3 percent after rising as much as 8.6 percent on Friday, on hopes a weaker yen currency would improve margins by reducing the costs of importing auto parts from Japan after the Bank of Japan unleashed unprecedented monetary expansion.

The yen slid to a 3-1/2 year low against the dollar on Friday, after suffering its biggest one-day tumble since late 2008 on Thursday, on the back of the BOJ's radical campaign to attack deflation.

