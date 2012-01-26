CAIRO/DUBAI Jan 26 The peaceful end to
Demonstrations marking the first anniversary of the Egyptian
uprising encouraged the country's bourse to increase to its
biggest level since March on Thursday, and Gulf markets extended
gains.
Cairo's benchmark index rose 7.2 percent to its
highest close since trading was resumed in March following the
18-day uprising that unseated President Hosni Mubarak.
"Lots of people were fearing something was going to happen.
It gave a lot of confidence," said Teymour el-Derini of Naeem
Brokerage. "The whole market is overbought, climbing too high."
The market was also boosted by Orascom Telecom
which rose 9.8 percent, extending its gains since Sunday, when
it resumed trade after an eight-week suspension. The stock had
been suspended while the company spun off the assets of
businessman Naguib Sawiris.
"OT has been driving the market since Sunday, sending
positive sentiments," Derini said.
Many stocks including Ezz Steel and Commercial
International Bank jumped the maximum allowed 10
percent.
Gulf markets ended the day in positive territory.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank climbed 5.7 percent
after postsing a 38.5-percent rise in fourth-quarter profit,
driving the emirate's index to complete a seven-day rally
with a 0.6 percent gain.
"Despite falling short of our expectations, we remain
satisfied with the overall performance of the bank," Naveed
Ahmed, senior financial analyst at Global Investment House, said
in a note.
In Dubai, the index gained 0.7 percent, helped by
real estate-linked shares, completing five-straight sessions of
advances.
Drake & Scull and Arabtec ended up 1.9
percent and 1.6 percent respectively. Emaar Properties
was an exception, dropping 0.7 percent.
In Kuwait, National Bank of Kuwait climbed 1.8
percent despite reporting flat full-year growth and missing
analysts' expectations for fourth-quarter profits.
"The bank's top-line matched our expectations, however
non-interest income was slightly higher than our forecast on
account of investment gains and income from associates,"
Global's Ahmed said.
The index ended up 0.2 percent.
In Qatar, the index inched up 0.2 percent, its second
successive gain after six-straight days of declines.
United Development Company was the day's biggest
gainer, jumping 6.6 percent after posting a 2011 net profit of
3.7 billion riyals ($1.02 billion) versus 597 million in 2010.
Oman's index climbed 0.2 percent, with six of the
eight largest stocks by market capitalisation ending flat.
Omantel eased 0.2 percent while Bank Dhofar
, which posted a 5.1 percent gain in fourth-quarter
profit, climbed 0.2 percent.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The measure jumped 7.2 percent to 4,433 points.
Abu Dhabi
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 2,390 points.
DUBAI
* The index advanced 0.7 percent to 1,406 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark inched up 0.2 percent to 8,435
points.
KUWAIT
* The measure gained 0.2 percent to 5,852 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.2 percent to 5,596 points.
($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals)
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)