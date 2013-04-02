BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises signs share purchase deal with Cancer Care Kenya
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
MUMBAI, April 2 Shares in Anil Ambani group companies rose sharply after its telecom firm Reliance Communications Ltd entered into a pact with a unit of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd. for sharing the company's optic fibre network, sparking speculation about a wider rapproachement among the brothers.
Reliance Communications provisionally closed 16.9 percent higher, while Reliance Infrastructure Ltd extended gains to 4.8 percent, and Reliance Capital Ltd gained 5.6 percent.
Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries rose 2.1 percent.
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
