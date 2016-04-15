(Adds details, background)
April 15 Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc
, under pressure from its largest shareholder, on Friday
appointed Marek Sypek as managing director of its key Polish
operations.
Sypek, who was CEO at Polish consumer goods company
Agros-Nova Holding, will join Stock Spirits in June and replaces
Ian Croxford, who has been interim managing director in Poland
since January 2015.
Stock Spirits gets more than half its total sales from
Poland, its largest market, but also operates in the Czech
Republic and Italy.
Its market share in Poland has declined significantly due to
increased competition, weak demand and the devaluation of the
Polish zloty.
Stock Spirits, which does not usually report first-quarter
results, on Thursday said its key Polish operations swung to a
profit in the first quarter, reassuring investors that its
turnaround efforts were paying off.
Chief Executive Chris Heath also dismissed claims by Western
Gate, Stock's largest individual shareholder, that the
London-based company was operating its Polish business by
"remote control".
Upon joining Stock Spirits, Sypek will take full
responsibility for Stock Polska and will be based in Warsaw, the
company said.
Before joining Agros-Nova, Sypek worked with U.S.-based
consumer healthcare firm Johnson & Johnson as managing
director for Central & Eastern Europe.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)