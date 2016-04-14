* Posts Q1 operating profit in Poland vs loss last yr

* Q1 Poland revenue soars 71 pct

* Chairman to address shareholder concerns next week

* Stock jumps 6 pct (Adds details, comments from CEO, analyst, investor; updates share price)

By Aastha Agnihotri and Martinne Geller

April 14 Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc , under pressure from its largest shareholder, said its key Polish operations swung to a profit in the first quarter, reassuring investors that its turnaround efforts were paying off.

The surprise announcement from the distiller, which does not usually report first-quarter results, underscored Chief Executive Chris Heath's efforts to boost sales and regain market share in Poland, the company's biggest market.

"We wanted to give an indication that things are returning to normal," Heath told Reuters in an interview.

Shares of the company, which operates mostly in Poland, Czech Republic and Italy, were up 6 percent at 1320 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

Western Gate Private Investments, the largest individual shareholder in Stock Spirits, last week called for Heath's ouster and said the company needed "fresh perspectives" to tackle the decline in its Polish business.

Western Gate is the private family office of Portuguese businessman Luis Amaral, who is also the CEO of Eurocash , Stock's biggest customer in Poland.

Stock Spirits' market share in Poland has declined significantly due to increased competition, weak demand and the devaluation of the Polish zloty.

Amaral also nominated two European drinks industry veterans to stand as independent directors at Stock's next annual meeting.

Templeton Emerging Markets Group, which controls 4.2 percent of the company on behalf of its mutual fund clients, said it supported Western Gate's proposals as it believes they "are in the best long-term interests of all shareholders."

The company said revenue rose 29 percent to 55.3 million euros ($62.27 million) in the three months ended March 31.

In Poland, which accounts for more than half of the company's total sales, revenue jumped 71 percent, compared with what the company called a very weak year-earlier period.

It reported an operating profit in the quarter in its Polish operations, versus a loss a year earlier.

"To an extent, it shows that the strategy of the management ... is proceeding reasonably to plan," Numis Securities analyst Wyn Ellis said.

Heath said Stock Spirits would not expect a 71-percent sales gain moving forward but added that he expects the strong momentum to continue and the Polish business to turn in a profit for the year.

The CEO dismissed Amaral's claims that the London-based company was operating its Polish business by "remote control", saying he hoped to announce a new permanent managing director for the region soon.

Heath said Chairman David Maloney would address shareholders next week ahead of the company's annual meeting, which has been postponed by a week to May 23 in order to "respond fully to the recent statements made by a shareholder." ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)