(Corrects paragraph 2 to say 2014 EBITDA would be 5-10 million
euros below expectations, not EBITDA would be 5-10 million
euros)
Jan 20 Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc
said it expected full-year results to be closer to the
lower end of its previous estimate range, hurt by increased
excise duty and reduced consumer volumes in Poland, its biggest
market.
The company warned in November that 2014 earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would be
5 to 10 million euros below expectations due to the 15 percent
increase in excise duty on strong alcohol. It did not provide a
forecast for full-year earnings.
The company said on Tuesday that consumer volume trends had
fallen in October and November, bringing the year-to-date
decline to 4.4 percent.
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)