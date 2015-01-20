(Corrects to "market" from "its" in paragraph 3)

Jan 20 Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc estimated core earnings for 2014 at the lower end of its forecast as sales volume in Poland, its biggest market, fell due to a higher excise duty.

Shares in the London-listed company, known for Czysta de Luxe vodka, fell as much as 8 percent to their record low in early trading.

Stock Spirits had forecast earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2014 to be 5 million-10 million euros below market expectation in November, largely due to the increased duty in Poland.

The country, which accounts for 60 percent of the company's revenue, raised duty by 15 percent in January 2014.

Total sales volume in Poland fell in October and November, leading to a 4.4 percent decline in consumption in the country last year through November, Stock Spirits said on Tuesday quoting market survey firm Nielsen.

The company said it was also hurt by aggressive pricing by competitors in Poland in the fourth quarter.

"That was a significant increase in duty, plus a disruptive competitor - there's just a lot of uncertainty," Numis Securities analyst Wyn Ellis said.

Stock Spirits shares were down 5.3 percent at 215 pence at 1035 GMT on the London Stock Exchange, after touching a low of 209.45.

The stock was reacting to the uncertainty in the market about when the tax increase would be fully absorbed, Ellis said.

It had lost about a quarter of its value since warning about its core earnings in November through Monday's close.

Stock Spirits, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in October 2013, was formed in 2008 when U.S. private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management merged Czech Republic-based Eckes & Stock with Poland's largest spirit company, Polmos Lublin.

It competes with companies such as Central European Distribution Corp, which has grown to become the country's second-largest vodka maker with brands like Soplica, Bols Platinum and Zubrowka.