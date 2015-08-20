Aug 20 Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc
said its first-half operating profit before items fell
78 percent as its Polish operations were hurt by aggressive
pricing and loss of market share.
Stock Spirits said operating profit before exceptional costs
fell to 5.2 million euros ($5.79 million) for the six months
ended June 30, from 23.2 million euros a year earlier.
The company added it expected full-year earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be between 60
million and 68 million euros. It reported adjusted EBITDA of
66.4 million euros in 2014.
($1 = 0.8986 euros)
