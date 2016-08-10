* Names Miroslaw Stachowicz as CEO
* H1 adjusted EBITDA rises to 17.9 mln euros
* Shares up 0.9 pct
(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
By Mamidipudi Soumithri
Aug 10 Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc
appointed Miroslaw Stachowicz as its chief executive
and said its first-half core profit before exceptionals rose 66
percent.
Stachowicz's appointment comes nearly four months after he
was made interim CEO in April, after one of the company's
largest shareholders succeeded in its bid to remove Chris Heath,
its previous chief executive.
Western Gate Private Investments, which owns a 9.7 percent
stake in Stock Spirits, said in April it "strongly supported"
Stachowicz's appointment as interim chief.
Western Gate is the private family office of Portuguese
businessman Luis Amaral, who is also the CEO of Stock Spirits'
biggest Polish customer, Eurocash SA.
Stock Spirits, which has been tackling a decline in its key
Polish business, said the overall vodka market in Poland had
returned to volume growth in the year-to-date.
Stachowicz said the growth of the Polish economy and new
government policies aimed at enhancing the income of families
had helped the alcoholic beverage market to grow.
"The more people have disposable income, the more they are
willing to pay for quality and experience," Stachowicz told
Reuters.
The company said its first-half core profit before
exceptionals rose to 17.9 million euros ($20 million), compared
with 10.8 million euros a year earlier.
The result comes after a tumultuous battle between Western
Gate and Stock Spirits, which ended with the company appointing
two new directors and undertaking a review of its merger and
acquisitions strategy.
Stock Spirits came under fire after it lost market share in
Poland last year and reported a 19 percent fall in core profit
for 2015.
"It is too early to say that the stock has decisively turned
the corner, but initial signs are positive," Numis analysts
wrote in a note to clients. The brokerage raised its price
target on the company to 170 pence from 135 pence, and kept its
"hold" rating.
Shares in the company were up 0.9 percent at 161 pence on
the London Stock Exchange at 0837 GMT, outperforming a marginal
rise in the FTSE small-cap index.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)