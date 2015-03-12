March 12 Stock Spirits Group Plc said
it expects trading conditions in Poland, its biggest market, to
remain difficult in 2015 due to a higher excise duty.
The company, which makes the high-end Polish vodka Czysta de
Luxe, reported a pretax profit of 49.04 million euros for the
year ended Dec. 31, from a loss of 8.68 million euros a year
earlier.
Revenue fell 14 percent to 292.7 million euros ($309.65
million).
More than 60 percent of Stock Spirits' sales come from
Poland, where the government raised excise duty on strong
alcohol by 15 percent in 2014.
($1 = 0.9453 euros)
