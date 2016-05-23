* Nearly 57 pct at AGM vote for Western Gate board nominees
* Investors also vote for board review of firm's M&A policy
* Company says to look for two more independent directors
By Vidya L Nathan
May 23 Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc's
shareholders voted for all the proposals put forth by
Western Gate Private Investments Ltd, handing the top investor a
victory nearly two months after it started agitating for changes
at the company.
Stock Spirits said on Monday two nominees of the company's
top shareholder were elected to its board at the annual general
meeting and shareholders voted for a review of the company's
mergers and acquisitions strategy.
Stock Spirits has been locked in a battle with Western Gate
since April 5, when the investor expressed concerns about the
beverage company's performance and called for the removal of its
chief executive.
In November, Stock Spirits cut its full-year profit forecast
as demand for the company's flavoured vodka fell and the Polish
zloty weakened.
Stock Spirits, which operates mostly in Poland, the Czech
Republic and Italy, said last month it returned to profit in the
first quarter in Poland.
Western Gate is controlled by Portuguese businessman Luis
Amaral, the CEO of Eurocash, which is Stock Spirits'
biggest customer in Poland.
The investor, which owns about 9.7 percent of Stock Spirits,
asked two of its nominees to be placed on the company's board, a
proposal that garnered the approval of three investment advisory
firms.
Western Gate had earlier pulled its resolution to remove
Stock Spirits CEO Chris Heath after the company announced his
early retirement.
About 57 percent of shareholders present at the meeting
voted on Monday for the appointment of Western Gate's nominees
Alberto Da Ponte and Randy Pankevicz, Stock Spirits said.
Da Ponte and Pankevicz will be treated as non-independent
directors as they have been proposed by Western Gate.
Stock Spirits also said it would proceed with the process to
identify and appoint two additional independent non-executive
directors.
Western Gate was quick to issue a statement, saying it saw
"no reason" for the company to use its resources to appoint two
more non-executive directors.
Chairman David Maloney told Reuters in April that the
company might have to nominate two additional directors to
maintain the board's independence and estimated four new
directors would cost the company as much as 400,000 euros a
year, or $448,280 at current exchange rates.
The company's stock closed up about 2 percent at 161 pence
on the London Stock Exchange on Monday. It had gained 8 percent
since Western Gate called for changes in the company.
($1 = 0.89 euros)
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)