Delivery Hero says revenues nearly doubled in first quarter
BERLIN, May 23 * Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, says Q1 revenues rose 93 pct to 121 mln euros, or up 68 pct on a like-for-like basis
April 5 One of Stock Spirits Group Plc's top shareholders said it seeks to remove Chief Executive Chris Heath as a director and nominate new board members, saying the liquor company needed "fresh perspectives" to tackle the decline in its Polish business.
Western Gate Private Investments Ltd said its meeting with Stock Spirits' board and the company's own review had left "our very real concerns substantially unaddressed and indeed even raised further concerns regarding the company's new M&A strategy."
Western Gate said it holds a 9.7 percent stake in Stock Spirits.
The firm said it had nominated two independent non-executive directors to stand for election at Stock Spirits' annual general meeting on May 17. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
BERLIN, May 23 The German economy increased its pace of growth to 0.6 percent in the first quarter of 2017 helped by strong exports, increased investments in machinery and buildings as well as solid spending by households and the state, data showed on Tuesday.