April 5 One of Stock Spirits Group Plc's top shareholders said it seeks to remove Chief Executive Chris Heath as a director and nominate new board members, saying the liquor company needed "fresh perspectives" to tackle the decline in its Polish business.

Western Gate Private Investments Ltd said its meeting with Stock Spirits' board and the company's own review had left "our very real concerns substantially unaddressed and indeed even raised further concerns regarding the company's new M&A strategy."

Western Gate said it holds a 9.7 percent stake in Stock Spirits.

The firm said it had nominated two independent non-executive directors to stand for election at Stock Spirits' annual general meeting on May 17.