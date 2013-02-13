MUMBAI Feb 13 Shares in India's Tata Steel Ltd fell as much as 2.5 percent on Wednesday on worries the steel maker will report a October-December net loss later in the day, several traders said.

Tata Steel could post a net loss of 745 million rupees ($13.81 million) versus wider consensus estimates for a 842 million rupees net profit, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate data, which measures the forecasts from top-ranked analysts against wider forecasts.

Traders said expectations have been lowered in recent sessions, with markets bracing for a potential net loss from Tata Steel.

Tata Steel shares were last down 2.3 percent at 375.8 rupees at 0937 GMT ($1 = 53.9300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)