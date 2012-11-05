LONDON Nov 5 A former British stockbroker who
swindled investors out of 32 million pounds ($51 million) in a
"ponzi" scheme was jailed for 13 years on Monday.
"It was a fraud from the outset, where countless lies were
told. It was rank dishonesty," judge Martin Beddoe said in
passing one of the longest sentences obtained by Britain's
Serious Fraud Office, which brought the case.
Nicholas Levene, who pleaded guilty to charges of fraud,
false accounting and obtaining a money transfer by deception,
funded a "lavish lifestyle" that included expensive holidays and
property in the UK and Israel.
The 48-year old, nicknamed Beano after his love of the
eponymous UK's children's comic book, told investors he had
bought shares on their behalf while diverting funds to his own
personal, business or gambling accounts.
Investors handed Levene, a former deputy chairman at London
football Club Leyton Orient, more than 250 million pounds
between January 2005 and October 2009.
He paid them false "profits" out of other people's money to
maintain the charade that he was a successful trader.
The scam fell apart in 2009 when investors lodged a civil
action to recover their funds. By this time, Levene had spent
more than 18 million pounds on property in the UK and Israel,
holidays and other lifestyle expenses.
"This was a complex and extensive fraud where Nicholas
Levene used investors' monies to finance a lavish personal
lifestyle," Serious Fraud Office case manager Jonathan Midgeley
said in a statement.
Among Levene's high-profile victims were the founders of
Stagecoach, Sir Brian Souter and his sister Ann Gloag,
British media has reported.
When refused his usual presidential suite at the Royal Beach
Hotel in Eilat, Israel, Levene moored a super yacht outside the
hotel and hosted a string of lavish parties and a firework
display designed to keep the hotel owner awake, British
newspapers have reported.