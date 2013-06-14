June 14 Stock Building Supply Holdings Inc filed
with regulators to raise up to $175 million in an initial public
offering, the latest building supplier looking to tap the market
to take advantage of a U.S. housing recovery.
North Carolina-based Stock Building Supply, which is backed
by buyout firm Gores Group, sells lumber and building materials
to new construction, and repair and remodel contractors.
A number of private equity firms are looking to capitalize
on a housing rebound and a rallying stock market to exit their
investments in the sector.
Industrial and construction supplies company HD Supply
Holdings Inc said this week that it planned to raise over $1
billion from an IPO.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp, backed by TPG
Capital and Oaktree Capital Management, have risen 15 percent
since the homebuilder's $628 million IPO in April.
Stock Building Supply operates in 13 states of the United
States that accounted for about 48 percent of 2012 single-family
housing permits, the company said in a regulatory filing, citing
Census Bureau data. ()
The company posted a net loss of $4.77 million on net sales
of $248.7 million in the first quarter of 2013.
Stock Building Supply, which plans to list its shares on the
Nasdaq, said Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Citigroup are acting as
lead underwriter to the offering. It did not reveal how many
shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.