Morgan Stanley drops Vanguard mutual funds
NEW YORK, May 3 Morgan Stanley, the largest U.S. brokerage by salesforce, said on Wednesday it is dropping mutual funds from Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual fund firm.
SYDNEY Aug 18 Diversified real estate investment trust Stockland Corp Ltd posted a 9.4 percent rise in underlying annual profit, helped by strong demand for housing, while its retirement living and logistics businesses were also bouyant.
Underlying profit rose to A$608 million ($446 million) compared to A$555 million a year ago and in line with a A$607 million estimate of 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Funds from operations, a measure of underlying and recurring earnings, increased about 15 percent to A$657 million.
Last week, property developer Mirvac Group boosted annual profit by 36 percent and locked in record home pre-sales. It expects booming property markets to drive earnings growth in its residential business over the next 3-5 years. ($1 = 1.3633 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)
NEW YORK, May 3 Morgan Stanley, the largest U.S. brokerage by salesforce, said on Wednesday it is dropping mutual funds from Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual fund firm.
BRASILIA, May 3 President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's costly social security system easily cleared a congressional committee vote on Wednesday, setting up for what are expected to be two tough floor votes in the lower house this month.