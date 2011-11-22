MELBOURNE Nov 23 Stockland Group , an Australian property trust, reaffirmed it expects its earnings per share in the year to June 2012 to be about the same as last year.

The group, Australia's largest residential developer, warned that home sales remained soft in July and August and said it was too early to tell whether this month's 25 basis point interest rate cut had improved conditions.

