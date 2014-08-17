SYDNEY Aug 18 Australia's No. 2 property group Stockland Corp Ltd on Monday posted a 12 percent rise in underlying net profit on the back of positive residential market conditions.

Earnings came in at A$555 million ($517 million) for the year ended June 30, up from A$495 million a year ago. Revenue rose 11.5 percent to A$1.92 billion.

Stockland said while global economic growth had "generally improved" over the past 12 months, it was unlikely to return to long-term trend levels in the near term.

(1 US dollar = 1.0735 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)