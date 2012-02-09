HELSINKI Feb 9 Finnish department store
and retail chain owner Stockmann on Thursday reported
a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth quarter operating profit,
after strong sales in Russia and the expansion of its fashion
chain Lindex.
Operating profit rose to 59.3 million euros ($78.60
million)from 48.5 million euros a year earlier. That beat an
average forecast of 57.1 million in a Reuters poll.
Stockmann forecast 2012 full-year revenue and operating
profit to improve from 2011 levels. It also said it expected an
operational loss in the first quarter, traditionally its weakest
quarter of the year.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)