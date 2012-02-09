HELSINKI Feb 9 Finnish department store and retail chain owner Stockmann on Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth quarter operating profit, after strong sales in Russia and the expansion of its fashion chain Lindex.

Operating profit rose to 59.3 million euros ($78.60 million)from 48.5 million euros a year earlier. That beat an average forecast of 57.1 million in a Reuters poll.

Stockmann forecast 2012 full-year revenue and operating profit to improve from 2011 levels. It also said it expected an operational loss in the first quarter, traditionally its weakest quarter of the year. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)