HELSINKI, April 15 Finnish retailer Stockmann said on Tuesday it would cut up to 330 jobs in Finland in a bid to save around 10 million euros annually, as it sees no improvement in the country's economic performance.

"Stockmann's earnings in Finland fell clearly in 2013, despite the cost savings achieved," Stockmann said in a statement. "There is no improvement in sight, as consumers' purchasing power is being reduced and confidence in the economy is low." (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)