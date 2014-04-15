BRIEF-Chengdu Hongqi Chain to pay FY 2016 annual div on April 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.19 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 24, for FY 2016
HELSINKI, April 15 Finnish retailer Stockmann said on Tuesday it would cut up to 330 jobs in Finland in a bid to save around 10 million euros annually, as it sees no improvement in the country's economic performance.
"Stockmann's earnings in Finland fell clearly in 2013, despite the cost savings achieved," Stockmann said in a statement. "There is no improvement in sight, as consumers' purchasing power is being reduced and confidence in the economy is low." (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.19 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 24, for FY 2016
SHANGHAI, April 19 Hyundai's China joint venture is facing "severe challenge" due to a complex political and economic environment and tough local competition, the firm's chairman said on Wednesday, amid a political stand-off between China and South Korea.