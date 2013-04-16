(Adds details on planned cost cuts, market expectations)

HELSINKI, April 16 Finnish department store owner Stockmann cut its profit forecast for 2013 after an "exceptionally weak" first quarter, and said it would temporarily lay off workers to save costs.

In the latest sign the euro zone crisis is hurting spending in even one of its strongest economies, Stockmann estimated a January-March operating loss of 34.5 million euros ($45.1 million), worse than the 29.9 million euro loss a year earlier.

It said consumer spending in the Nordics would likely remain weak for the rest of the year, and forecast 2013 operating profit would be weaker than a year earlier. It previously expected an improvement.

Full results for the first quarter are due to be announced on April 26.

Stockmann said it was launching a cost savings plan, and planned to temporarily lay off all personnel in administration and in its department store division in Finland for 12 days.

The company's warning comes a day after another Finnish retailer, Kesko, reported a 12 percent fall in March sales. It blamed a colder-than-usual winter and Europe's debt crisis for discouraging consumers from buying hardware such as home improvement goods.

($1 = 0.7643 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Mark Potter)