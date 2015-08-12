BRIEF-Tropical Paradise declare dividends
* Says declared final dividend of 0.0702 rupees per no par value ordinary share and 16.00 rupees per preference share in respect financial year ending 30 june 2017
HELSINKI Aug 12 Finnish department store chain Stockmann on Wednesday reported a surprise second quarter profit, helped by its cost-cutting and restructuring programme.
Stockmann's quarterly core operating profit was 5.7 million euros ($6.3 million), up from 3.5 million euros a year ago and beating analysts' average forecast of a loss of about 4 million euros..
It added its preliminary sales were up 5.5 percent in July.
The company, which has been hard hit by slowdowns in Finland and Russia, repeated its full-year outlook of falling sales and improving but negative core profit. ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group turnover 539.6 million rupees versus 484.8 million rupees year ago