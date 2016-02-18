CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
HELSINKI Feb 18 Finnish fashion and department store chain Stockmann forecast on Thursday that it would make a small underlying operating profit this year following divestments of loss-making operations.
Stockmann, which pulled out of the Russian market last year, reported its fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit at 18.5 million euros ($20.6 million), up from 11 million euros a year earlier but missing analysts' average forecast of 24 million euros in a Reuters poll.
The full-year result was a loss of 28.5 million euros.
Stockmann said it expects its sales to fall in 2016 due to the restructuring, but the core operating profit to be slightly positive, while in the first quarter, the result is expected to be significantly negative on seasonal reasons.
($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.