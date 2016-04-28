BRIEF- Ibiden sells treasury stock to Denso
* Says it completes distribution of 6.8 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1,758 yen per share through private placement to Denso Corp
HELSINKI, April 28 Finnish fashion and department store chain Stockmann on Thursday reported a first-quarter operating loss, citing seasonal reasons, but said it was on track for a full-year profit after pulling out of recession-hit Russian market last year.
It also said it will sell its loss-making mail order business Hobby Hall to Finnish SGN Group, adding that the price would not have a significant effect on its result.
First-quarter adjusted operating loss came in at 30 million euros ($34 million), compared to a loss of 50 million euros a year earlier and roughly in line with analysts' average forecast of a loss of 31 million euros in a Reuters poll.
"The strategic actions are expected to improve our operating result so that it will be slightly positive in 2016," acting CEO Lauri Veijalainen said in a statement.
Stockmann earlier this month announced a surprise departure of its chief executive Per Thelin following disagreements between the company's biggest owners. ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)
* Says it completes distribution of 6.8 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1,758 yen per share through private placement to Denso Corp
May 17 British pubs, bars and restaurants operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 9.6 percent drop in first-half pretax profits on Wednesday, saying that consumer confidence "has remained fragile" throughout this year and last.