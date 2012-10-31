* Q3 op. profit boosted by Russia, Lindex sales
* Says Finnish consumer sentiment has weakened
* Mulls corporate bond, selling shopping centre in St
Petersburg
HELSINKI, Oct 31 Finnish department store and
retail chain owner Stockmann reported a rise in
quarterly profit thanks to strong sales in Russia and at its
budget fashion chain Lindex.
A popular collaboration with Missoni boosted Lindex sales in
the Nordics, helping the group's third-quarter operating profit
rise 13 percent from a year earlier to 17.1 million euros
($22.19 million).
Quarterly revenue grew 5 percent to 485.1 million euros.
But the company also warned that Europe's debt crisis was
clouding the outlook, and said there were signs that consumers
confidence has weakened in Finland.
Chief Executive Hannu Penttila said it was considering
issuing a corporate bond and selling its Nevsky shopping centre
in St Petersburg, Russia.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
