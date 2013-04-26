HELSINKI, April 26 Finnish department store
owner Stockmann said Russia would be the bright spot
this year as a weak European economy reined in shopping at home.
Stockmann said its first-quarter operating loss widened to
34.6 million euros from a loss of 20.9 million euros a year
earlier, in line with its warning earlier this
month.
Its department store in St. Petersburg outperformed all
other units in revenue growth, while its Finnish operations
performed particularly poorly, the company said.
"Declining purchasing power may further weaken consumers'
confidence and it seems probable that the market in Finland will
experience a long period of low growth," it said in a statement.
"The Russian market is likely to continue to perform better
than the Nordic markets, provided that the price of oil does not
significantly drop from its current level."
The company has forecast full-year operating profit to fall
from 2012, and is planning to temporarily lay off workers to
save costs.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Cowell)