Oct 28 Finnish department store and fashion chain group Stockmann Oyj
on Friday posted a surprise third-quarter profit on the back of cost-cuts, and said it was
looking into a sale of a real estate in St Petersburg.
* Third-quarter adjusted operating profit improved to 2.9 million euros from a loss of 7.4
million a year earlier and a market consensus of a loss of 3.7 million
* Sales in the quarter fell 9 percent to 289 million euros
* Repeats 2016 guidance of falling revenue and a slightly positive core operating result
* Says has started to investigate a possible divestment of Nevsky Centre real estate in St
Petersburg which has a book value of 181 million euros
* "It's a logical move which would bring down debt, but timing of a sale is challenging,"
research firm Inderes said in its Twitter account, adding that the plan also raises hopes of
further restructuring moves in the company
* Stockmann, hit by slowdowns in Finland and Russia, has recently reorganised operations,
pulled out of Russian retail business, divested a fashion chain and changed its chief executive.
($1 = 0.9172 euros)
(Reported by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)