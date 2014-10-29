HELSINKI Oct 29 Finnish fashion and department store group Stockmann on Wednesday appointed a new chief executive after posting another quarterly loss due to slow demand in Finland and a weak Russian rouble.

Stockmann said the new CEO starting from Nov. 10, taking over after Hannu Penttila who is resigning, will be Per Thelin, a Swede who has previously worked as the head of Inflight Service Group as well as Venue Retail Group.

Third-quarter operating loss was 15 million euros ($19 million), compared to a profit of 11 million a year earlier.

Stockmann repeated it expected its full-year core operating profit to be negative. For the first nine months of the year, the company booked an operating loss of 55 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7852 euro) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Anna Ringstrom)