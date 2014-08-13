BRIEF-Samsung Electronics says early Galaxy S8 sales have been positive
* says Q2 smartphone, tablet sales volume to be similar to that in Q1
HELSINKI Aug 13 Finnish department store chain Stockmann on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected second-quarter operating profit as weak consumer sentiment in Finland and the decline of the Russian rouble cut into sales.
Stockmann's operating profit was 3.5 million euros for April-June, weaker than the 13.4 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company repeated it saw its revenue in euros declining this year and 2014 operating profit to be significantly weaker than last year. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* says Q2 smartphone, tablet sales volume to be similar to that in Q1
SEOUL, April 27 South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp said it plans to sign a deal on Thursday to invest about $1.1 billion to build its first factory in India, aiming to tap a fast growing market at a time when its China sales are sagging.