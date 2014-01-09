HELSINKI Jan 9 Sales at Finnish retailer
Stockmann fell 6.1 percent in December from a year
earlier to 232 million euros ($315.5 million), as Finnish and
Russian customers spent more cautiously during the Christmas
shopping season.
December sales at Stockmann's department stores fell 8.2
percent, the company said on Thursday. The weaker rouble weighed
on revenue from its overseas department stores, which fell 13.9
percent in euro terms.
Expansion in Russia had been one of Stockmann's strengths in
the past, but a slowdown in the country's economy has hit sales
this year.
Its preliminary estimate for full-year sales was 2.04
billion euros, down 2.3 percent from a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
