HELSINKI Jan 9 Finnish fashion and department
store group Stockmann on Friday said its preliminary
sales in December fell as much as 11.6 percent from a year ago
to 205 million euros ($242 million) following the drop of
Russian rouble.
The loss-making company added its full-year sales dropped
9.5 percent to 1.8 billion euros.
Stockmann has been hard hit by customers shifting from
relatively upmarket department stores to online shopping, while
the weaker Russian rouble and recession in Finland have
exacerbated its problems.
Stockmann will publish its full 2014 results on Feb. 13.
($1 = 0.8473 euros)
