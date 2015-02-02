HELSINKI Feb 2 Finnish fashion and department
store group Stockmann on Monday said it has agreed to
sell its loss-making fashion chain Seppala to the division's
chief executive Eveliina Melentjeff and her husband.
Stockmann did not disclose the price of the deal but said it
would not have a significant effect on its earnings.
Stockmann had recently decided to downsize Seppala chain in
Finland and to close all of its shops in Russia, Latvia and
Lithuania. Seppala still has 100 stores in Finland and Estonia,
and last year the chain had total sales of 93 million euros
($106 million).
"Stockmann's earnings estimates will rise clearly for 2015
and 2016 without Seppala's losses and write-down costs," equity
research firm Inderes said on its Twitter account.
Stockmann, which also operates large department stores in
Russia, has been hard hit by customers shifting to online
shopping, while the weaker Russian rouble and a recession in
Finland have exacerbated its problems.
($1 = 0.8850 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)