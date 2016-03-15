HELSINKI, March 15 Shareholders in loss-making
Finnish retailer Stockmann on Tuesday voted
down a proposal for the annual general meeting to combine the
company's two share series that carry different voting rights.
The vote was proposed by the Hartwall family, the owner of
around 12 percent of Stockmann shares and 11 percent of votes
through HTT STC Holding Ltd, which argued that the current share
structure restrained the company's market value.
Opposed to the proposal stood two Finnish-Swedish cultural
foundations, Foreningen Konstsamfundet and Svenska
Litteratursallsskapet i Finland, who together own 17 percent of
shares but 31 percent of votes.
In the current structure, A series holds 10 votes per share
and the more liquid B series holds one.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; writing by Jussi Rosendahl;
editing by Niklas Pollard)