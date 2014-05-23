French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 24
PARIS, Jan 24 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
STOCKHOLM May 23 Finnish department chain Stockmann said on Friday it would begin a review and revision of its existing strategy, the outcome of which could have a considerable impact on the structure of the business.
Stockmann also said in a statement Chief Executive Hannu Penttila, who reached retirement age in 2013, would resign at the end of the year.
The company said it aimed to approve a new strategy within the next six months and that the process of appointing a new CEO would proceed with the strategy work and be linked to its outcome.
Stockmann last month lowered its full-year sales and profit outlook due to weak demand in Finland and Russia, as well as the weaker Russian rouble, after posting a bigger-than-expected loss for the first quarter. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)
