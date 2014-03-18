HELSINKI, March 18 Stockmann Oyj Abp :
* Says in terms of the group's strategy, Russia is in a key
position
* Weakening of rouble, decline in purchasing power of Russian
consumers,
economic sanctions imposed on Russia and possible counter
measures will force
Stockmann to carefully weigh up the future strategic options
* Says sales figures for the current year so far have been very
poor, but there
has been a clear improvement in March
* Says ukraine crisis is reducing the prospects for forecasting
the state of
the economy
* Says monitoring economic developments and will update its
guidance regarding
the group's earnings performance for 2014 if necessary
