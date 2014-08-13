BRIEF-Samsung Electronics says early Galaxy S8 sales have been positive
* says Q2 smartphone, tablet sales volume to be similar to that in Q1
HELSINKI Aug 13 Stockmann Oyj Abp : * Says Stockmann group's revenue was down 9.4 per cent on the previous year and
amounted to EUR 133.4 million in July 2014 * Says department store division's revenue decreased by 13.6 per cent; down
14.3 per cent in Finland and 12.3 per cent in international operations (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* says Q2 smartphone, tablet sales volume to be similar to that in Q1
SEOUL, April 27 South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp said it plans to sign a deal on Thursday to invest about $1.1 billion to build its first factory in India, aiming to tap a fast growing market at a time when its China sales are sagging.