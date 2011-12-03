HANOI Dec 3 Stock exchanges in Singapore,
Malaysia and Thailand delayed a plan to set up electronic
trading links to attract investment and raise liquidity, saying
it would be done in 2012.
The plan, set to be finalised this year, will be joined by
exchanges in the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam at a later
date.
The proposal to launch cross-border trading was initially
set to be in place in 2010, but has already been delayed for
reasons such as the development of a new platform.
Singapore Exchange and Bursa Malaysia will link up in June
2012, followed by Thailand in August, a joint statement
said after the heads of the seven stocks exchanges met in Hanoi
on Friday.
The Philippines will come in at a later date while
Indonesia and two markets in Vietnam will
announce their participation pending approval from their
regulatory bodies, according to the statement issued late on
Friday.
The meeting also agreed to launch the ASEAN Trading Link in
June 2012, it added.
The 10-country Association of South East Asian Nations
(ASEAN) wants to establish an economic community modelled on the
European Union by 2015 and the market venture will support one
of its aims, allowing capital to move more freely between
states.
The ASEAN Trading Link is aimed to electronically
interconnect the participating markets and facilitate
cross-border order trading seamlessly.
The seven exchanges of Southeast Asian have a combined
capitalisation of about $2.4 trillion and were the darlings of
emerging market investors in 2010.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)