* Demand for VIX hedging surges as market climbs
* Flows into VIX ETFs jump in Feb - Markit
* Heavy flows into equities seen raising risk of reversals
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 6 Investors put more money in
February into hedging against a U.S. stock market fall than in
any month for almost two years, signalling confidence in the
market's surge to all-time highs may be shakier than it seems.
The prospect of a rise in U.S. interest rates and concerns a
sell-off could be on the cards have stoked demand for exchange
traded funds (ETFs) tracking the VIX volatility index.
The VIX measures the cost of U.S. stock options and tends to
rise when the S&P 500 index falls, and vice versa.
While VIX-tracking ETFs can also be deployed as part of
complex arbitrage trades, they are generally used by funds
across the world to reduce, or "hedge", their equity exposure.
A basket by data provider Markit of 61 ETFs which track the
VIX raked in nearly $600 million dollars in February, the
biggest monthly inflow since July 2013. This left the funds'
assets up 10 percent on the month at $2 billion, despite a 36
percent slump in the value of the VIX.
"People are buying equities yet they're using long VIX
exposure to hedge the downside," Joanne Hill, head of investment
strategy at ETF provider ProShares, said.
The bigger picture is not yet one of worry: the VIX is
currently languishing close to a two-month low at around 14
while the S&P 500 and Germany's Dax indexes are
hovering near all-time highs. Billions of dollars flow into
stock funds every week and investors have become more bullish
about the global economy.
Yet memories of two sharp equity sell-offs last year, which
sent the VIX as high as 31 points, are leading many to believe
more volatile times will return, compared with the becalmed
market environment seen over the previous two years.
Investors single out a rate increase in the United States,
expected for the summer, as the most likely driver of any future
volatility spike, given the large number of corporate and
sovereign borrowers that depend on dollar financing and the
ructions it could cause in commodity prices.
The fact that so many investors have bought into the
equities rally could also exacerbate a sell-off.
"We're long volatility," said Gilbert Keskin, co-head of
volatility, arbitrage and convertible bonds at Amundi.
"Everybody is doing the same thing at the same time, meaning
that you could see in the near future some strong movement from
an asset class to another which could generate ... a spike in
volatility."
Hedging comes at a cost, however.
Investing in the VIX via rolling future contracts or
exchange traded funds based on futures, such as the VXX,
can be very expensive if volatility stays low.
This is because VIX futures with an expiry date further into
the future are currently more expensive than shorter-dated ones.
"It's incredibly painful to hold the VXX for more than the
very short term," Lorne Baring, managing director at wealth
manager B Capital, said.
(Editing by Mark Potter)