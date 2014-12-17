* Short interest in Russia-exposed stocks surge
* Analysts flag risk of capital controls
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 17 Fears of a full-blown crisis in
Russia are leading investors to build up negative bets on
European companies exposed to the country, such as brewer
Carlsberg or Finnish tire-maker Nokian Renkaat
.
Even after a 20 to 30 percent fall in some of these
companies' share prices over the past three weeks, linked to the
downward spiral in the rouble, investor sentiment on Russia is
bleak due to the prospects of recession, possible capital
controls and further writedowns on assets there.
Nine out of 14 Russia-exposed stocks in Europe tracked by
Reuters saw a daily rise in short interest at Tuesday's close,
according to Markit, with seven also seeing a weekly rise.
"There is a bit of panic and people are getting worried
there could be an escalation," Markus Huber, a senior trader at
Peregrine & Black, said.
Nearly a fifth of Nokian Renkaat's shares are out on loan to
short sellers, according to Markit data. Short sellers borrow a
stock and sell it, betting they will be able to buy it back at a
lower price before returning it to the lender, pocketing the
difference.
Short interest in the Finnish company has doubled since
August, when the rouble began its slide, and is up one
percentage point over the past week.
The company generates around 35-40 percent of its earnings
before interest and taxes in Russia, according to Bank of
America Merrill Lynch estimates for this year.
"Earnings visibility has deteriorated substantially,"
analysts at the bank wrote in a note, cutting their
recommendation on the stock to "underperform" from "buy"
"In addition the potential for Russia to introduce capital
controls continues to rise and this may lead to possible
dividend conservatism at Nokian."
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International, which relies
heavily on profits from Russia, saw short interest in its stock
almost double in the space of two weeks.
While it currently stands at a relatively low 2.4 percent of
its share capital, this is partly due to less than 8 percent of
the company's stock being available to be borrowed.
Short interest in Carlsberg, traditionally close to zero due
to the defensive nature of the company's business, has doubled
in the space of a month and now stands at 3.4 percent of the
company's share capital.
"The uncertainty surrounding Russia exposure is just too
much," Jyske Bank analysts wrote in a note to clients,
recommending selling the shares.
(Editing by Lionel Laurent and Hugh Lawson)