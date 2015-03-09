* 1 1/2 billion euros wiped off euro zone real estate shares
* Investors question sustainability of ECB-driven rally
* JPMorgan flags 17 pct premium to asset value
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 9 Over 1 1/2 billion euros were
wiped off euro zone property stocks on Monday as investors
started to question a 25 percent rally since December, fuelled
by the prospect of money-printing by the European Central Bank.
Euro zone property shares have ridden a market rally over
the past three months. The prospect of ECB bond purchases, which
began on Monday, depressed bond yields and lured investors to
the sector -- it offers generous dividends and has thrived on
low interest rates despite weak economic growth in the region.
Yet property values in the euro zone have so far lagged the
equity rally. The stocks are trading at a 17 percent premium to
their net asset value (NAV), according to JPMorgan estimates. By
comparison, UK real estate stocks trade at a 4 percent discount
to NAV and enjoy better economic conditions in Britain.
The STOXX Europe Real Estate index was down 1.8
percent at 1351 GMT, leaving its market capitalisation at 85
billion euros, after JPMorgan analysts downgraded five stocks in
the index. Among them were the Netherlands' Unibail Rodamco
and France's Klepierre.
"It's clear to us that the UK offers better value at current
levels and we can still buy on fundamental property reasons,"
JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note. "We see 12 percent upside (to
share prices) in the UK and just 1 percent upside on the
Continent."
UK real estate shares were also under pressure
on Monday, however. They fell 1.3 percent as investors worried
about the growing likelihood of a U.S. rate increase, which
would affect borrowing costs across the world.
MEAGRE GROWTH
Euro zone real estate companies have been able to pay out
generous dividends despite meagre or no rental growth thanks to
low borrowing costs in a near-zero interest rate environment.
With a dividend yield of 4.8 percent, the sector yields 210
points more than the broader Euro STOXX index of euro zone
shares. It yields 440 basis points more than Germany's
10-year sovereign bond, Europe's most widely used
bond benchmark, Datastream data showed.
Analysts warned this means the sector's rally lay on the
shaky grounds of relative returns. Those are subject to
hard-to-predict changes in interest rates across the world,
rather than on economic growth, casting a shadow on its
longer-term prospects.
"It's financial market-driven strength, and although there
is a very large cushion, at some point ... it poses some risk,"
said Ruud Van Maanen, an analyst at ABN Amro.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry King)