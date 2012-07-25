A stock broker looks at a terminal while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - New eligibility criteria for the derivatives segment on National Stock Exchange will weed out 51 stocks from the tradeable futures and options (F&O) segment, starting with the October series, according to exchange regulatory SEBI.

The removal will bring down the number of stocks that can be traded in the F&O segment to 157 from 208 at present.

Among the bigger stocks that would be excluded are: Oil India (OILI.NS), Essar Oil Limited ESRO.NS, Jet Airways (JET.NS), Glaxo Smithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAX.NS),HCC Ltd (HCNS.NS), and Development Credit Bank DCBA.NA.

Shares in Jet Airways fall 4.2 percent, Essar Oil falls 2.31 percent, while HCC and Development Credit Bank decline 3.54 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively.