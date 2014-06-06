WELLINGTON, June 6 Shares in New Zealand respiratory care products manufacturer Fisher and Paykel Healthcare hit an all-time high on Friday, extending gains as a recent slide in the New Zealand dollar was seen helping the exporter's bottom line.

F&P Healthcare rose 2.4 percent to NZ$4.71, the highest since the company listed on New Zealand's benchmark NZX-50 index in the mid-1980s.

