LONDON Portuguese bonds, Hungarian forints, U.S. and Egyptian equity, global healthcare stocks and livestock were some of the best investments in a turbulent first half of 2012.

Best avoided, meanwhile, were Greek and Spanish bonds, oil and commodities and the Brazilian real and Indian rupee.

As markets complete the final trading day of the second quarter on Friday, many investors saw the six months as a half of two halves.

The first quarter rally in risky assets was fueled by massive bank liquidity injections from the European Central Bank but more familiar euro zone stresses returned in Q2 alongside a global slowdown in economic activity.

Net moves in the year to date do pinpoint star countries and sectors even if some of those are merely making sharp recoveries from big losses in 2011.

BROAD ASSET SHIFTS IN H1

The big winners here were high-yield, or junk, corporate debt as well as hard currency emerging market debt -- both asset segments returned about 7 percent during the half. Oil, commodities and Spanish debt - at least up until this week's European Union breakthrough summit -- were some of the major losers.

COUNTRY EQUITY PERFORMANCE IN H1

In U.S. dollar terms at least, the big winner again was Wall Street, followed by Hong Kong. In rupee terms, India would have done even better. But even these were net single-digit gains and were dwarfed by 10-20 percent loses by stock market indices in Spain, Portugal, Italy and Brazil.

BOND MARKET MOVES IN H1

Perhaps surprisingly, one of the best performing government bond markets of the year so far was bailed-out euro member Portugal's -- with euro-based gains of more than 30 percent. Ireland, Italy and Belgian bond markets returned more than 10 percent each. Greece and Spain were the big negatives.

CURRENCIES IN H1

Helped by rekindled hopes for International Monetary Fund support for the country and a rallying bond market, Hungary's forint was one of the standouts on the foreign exchange market, gaining more than four percent against the dollar. Turkey's lira gained more than 3 percent. The big losers were Brazil's real and India's rupee, which lost between 7 and 11 percent as global growth slowed.

EQUITY SECTORS IN H1

Healthcare stocks topped the list of sectors in the first half, with gains of almost 10 percent according to ThomsonReuters global indices. Technology stocks were in second place and the big losers were energy and basic materials.

EMERGING MARKET EQUITIES IN H1

Within the emerging market universe, Egyptian stock market gains of more than 30 percent provided the most eye-catching bounceback in 2012. Stocks in Turkey and the Philippines also gained more than 20 percent in dollar terms. Brazil, Russia, Indonesia and Morocco were all in the red for the half.

COMMODITIES IN H1

The main winners in the commodity universe were soybeans, wheat and live hogs -- with price gains of more than 10 percent in each. Best avoided was oil, cotton and coffee - all recorded spot prices losses during the half of more than 20 percent.

HEDGE FUND STRATEGIES IN H1

It was another poor half for hedge funds overall, with aggregate hedge fund indices recording just a third of gains in developed market equities, for example. Strategies that worked, or at least matched the 3 percent gains in major equity indices, were convertible arbitrage and distressed debt funds. Macro, equity market neutral and directional traders lost money.

(Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by John Stonestreet)