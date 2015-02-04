Feb 4 Healthcare shares plunged on Wednesday,
lead by biotechnology stocks, after Gilead Sciences Inc
said it gave health insurers steeper-than-expected discounts on
its hepatitis C drugs, fueling worries that the broader sector
would face increasing price pressure.
The Nasdaq Biotechnology index fell as much as 3.85
percent, putting it on track for its biggest daily decline since
Dec. 23 as biotech companies are seen to be under the most
pressure to cut prices for their expensive-to-develop drugs.
Gilead weighed most heavily on the biotechnology sector with
a 8.9 percent drop in its shares but the biggest losers in the
index were Pacific Biosciences of California, which
fell 17.6 percent, followed by Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc
, which lost 15.7 percent. Myriad Genetics
dropped 11 percent.
"Investors are in shock" about Gilead's disclosure in its
2015 guidance that it expects to have to offer average discounts
of 46 percent for the year, Bernstein analyst Geoffrey Porges
said in a research note, much deeper than the 25 percent he had
expected.
More traditional drug companies were also hurt as investors
worried they would not be immune to the pressure from insurance
companies to cut prices.
The Standard & Poor's 500 healthcare sector index fell 1.3
percent and was the second worst S&P sector, weighed down by
companies including Merck & Co, which was down 4
percent, and AbbVie Inc, which fell 6.9 percent.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Richard Chang)