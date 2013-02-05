MUMBAI Feb 5 Shares in Jubilant Foodworks Ltd fell as much as 8 percent on Tuesday and headed for its second day of falls after posting a lower-than-expected same store sales growth in the October-December quarter.

Jubilant, which operates the Domino's Pizza franchise in India, said on Monday its quarterly net profit rose by 28 percent to 377 million rupees. The same store sales growth in the results were lower than expected, according to analysts.

Jubilant shares were down 7.2 percent as of 0423 GMT. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)