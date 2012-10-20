A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - A slew of blue chip earnings will continue to dominate Indian stock markets, with Cairn India(CAIL.NS), Hero MotoCorp(HROM.NS), and ICICI Bank(ICBK.NS) set to post results.

Trading volumes could be hit on account of the Dussehra public holiday on Wednesday. Stock markets will be opened on Friday but bonds and FX trading will be closed.

Investors are also on hold ahead of the RBI's policy review on October 30.

Although most analysts expect the Reserve Bank of India to keep rates on hold, they see a potential cut in the cash reserve ratio, or the amount of deposits banks must keep with the RBI.

Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) will also be a factor.