(Updates with Egypt, Saudi Arabia open)

DUBAI May 18 Egypt's bourse jumped in early trade on Monday after the government said it had put on hold a new tax on capital gains from stock market operations for two years.

The Cairo index jumped 3.5 percent, with most stocks positive. Blue chips Talaat Moustafa Group and EFG Hermes surged 6.9 and 7.2 percent respectively.

The Egyptian cabinet put a 10 percent tax on capital gains on hold for two years but will keep a 10 percent tax on stock dividends, two government sources who attended a late night government meeting told Reuters on Monday.

A government spokesman then confirmed the move.

The introduction of new taxes last month sparked a sell-off by disgruntled investors who complained that tax regulations were too complicated and would make the bourse less competitive compared with other markets.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's index was nearly flat amid a mixed performance by local stocks after the Riyadh-led coalition resumed air raids against Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries edged up 0.2 percent as Brent crude rose towards $68 per barrel. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)